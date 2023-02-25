Who's Playing
Idaho @ Weber State
Current Records: Idaho 10-19; Weber State 15-14
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dee Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Vandals came up short against the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday, falling 65-55.
Meanwhile, Weber State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 89-82.
Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Idaho at 10-19 and Weber State at 15-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Idaho comes into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 44th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Weber State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Idaho.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Weber State 73 vs. Idaho 65
- Feb 12, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Weber State 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Weber State 84 vs. Idaho 74
- Jan 30, 2021 - Weber State 81 vs. Idaho 62
- Jan 28, 2021 - Weber State 81 vs. Idaho 56
- Mar 05, 2020 - Weber State 72 vs. Idaho 64
- Dec 30, 2019 - Weber State 69 vs. Idaho 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Weber State 93 vs. Idaho 59
- Dec 31, 2018 - Weber State 93 vs. Idaho 87
- Feb 24, 2018 - Idaho 68 vs. Weber State 62
- Feb 25, 2017 - Idaho 83 vs. Weber State 78
- Jan 12, 2017 - Weber State 91 vs. Idaho 66
- Mar 03, 2016 - Idaho 62 vs. Weber State 58