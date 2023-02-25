Who's Playing

Idaho @ Weber State

Current Records: Idaho 10-19; Weber State 15-14

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dee Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Vandals came up short against the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday, falling 65-55.

Meanwhile, Weber State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Thursday, falling 89-82.

Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Idaho at 10-19 and Weber State at 15-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Idaho comes into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.70%. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 44th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Weber State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Idaho.