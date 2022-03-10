Who's Playing
Montana @ Weber State
Regular Season Records: Montana 18-13; Weber State 20-11
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana Grizzlies are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Weber State will be hoping to build upon the 80-75 win they picked up against the Grizzlies when they previously played in February.
Weber State came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Saturday, falling 80-70.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Montana this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 72-71 to the Sacramento State Hornets.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Weber State.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Weber State 80 vs. Montana 75
- Jan 01, 2022 - Montana 74 vs. Weber State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 75
- Feb 13, 2021 - Weber State 91 vs. Montana 82
- Feb 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 67
- Feb 13, 2020 - Montana 72 vs. Weber State 37
- Jan 25, 2020 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana 85
- Mar 15, 2019 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 49
- Feb 14, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Weber State 80
- Jan 26, 2019 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 68
- Mar 01, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 57
- Mar 02, 2017 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Dec 31, 2016 - Weber State 84 vs. Montana 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Weber State 62 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 27, 2016 - Weber State 60 vs. Montana 54