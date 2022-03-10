Who's Playing

Montana @ Weber State

Regular Season Records: Montana 18-13; Weber State 20-11

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana Grizzlies are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Weber State will be hoping to build upon the 80-75 win they picked up against the Grizzlies when they previously played in February.

Weber State came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Saturday, falling 80-70.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Montana this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 72-71 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Weber State.