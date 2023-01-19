Who's Playing
Portland State @ Weber State
Current Records: Portland State 8-10; Weber State 8-10
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland State and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 80-69 at home and the Vikings taking the second 81-75.
It was close but no cigar for Portland State as they fell 69-67 to the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Weber State and the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Weber State falling 67-52 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Portland State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Weber State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland State.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Portland State 81 vs. Weber State 75
- Dec 04, 2021 - Weber State 80 vs. Portland State 69
- Dec 20, 2020 - Portland State 74 vs. Weber State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - Weber State 94 vs. Portland State 66
- Feb 29, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Weber State 83
- Jan 20, 2020 - Portland State 92 vs. Weber State 76
- Mar 14, 2019 - Weber State 81 vs. Portland State 71
- Jan 31, 2019 - Portland State 76 vs. Weber State 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Weber State 95 vs. Portland State 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Portland State 86
- Jan 20, 2018 - Weber State 84 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - Weber State 96 vs. Portland State 93
- Mar 10, 2016 - Weber State 78 vs. Portland State 74
- Feb 13, 2016 - Weber State 87 vs. Portland State 78
- Jan 14, 2016 - Weber State 73 vs. Portland State 58