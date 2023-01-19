Who's Playing

Portland State @ Weber State

Current Records: Portland State 8-10; Weber State 8-10

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Portland State and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 80-69 at home and the Vikings taking the second 81-75.

It was close but no cigar for Portland State as they fell 69-67 to the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Weber State and the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Weber State falling 67-52 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Portland State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland State.