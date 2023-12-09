Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Cal Poly 3-6, Weber State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will be playing at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Weber State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. The match between the Wildcats and the Wolverines wasn't a total blowout, but with the Wildcats falling 70-54 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Having soared to a lofty 107 points in the game before, Weber State's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs couldn't handle the Beavers on Monday and fell 70-63. Cal Poly has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Quentin Jones, who scored 21 points.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 3-6 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Weber State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Poly struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Weber State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

Weber State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.