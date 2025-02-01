Halftime Report

Eastern Washington is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Eastern Washington leads 27-24 over Weber State.

Eastern Washington entered the match with five straight losses and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Weber State hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-15, Weber State 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Events Center. The Eagles are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Last Thursday, Eastern Washington couldn't handle Idaho State and fell 78-70.

Eastern Washington struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took an 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Idaho.

Eastern Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-15. As for Weber State, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Eastern Washington is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Eastern Washington came up short against Weber State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 90-84. Can Eastern Washington avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.