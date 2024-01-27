Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Idaho State 7-13, Weber State 12-8

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Idaho State Bengals and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Dee Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Idaho State found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 77-70 to the Bobcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho State in their matchups with Montana State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Wildcats, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-62 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

The Bengals have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 12-8.

Idaho State and Weber State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Idaho State came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Idaho State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Weber State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.