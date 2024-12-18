Who's Playing

Lincoln Oaks @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Lincoln 0-1, Weber State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Weber State is heading back home. They will welcome the Lincoln Oaks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Weber State had just enough and edged Utah Tech out 73-71. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Lincoln kicked off their season on the road last Monday and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Lincoln lost to San Jose State, and Lincoln lost bad. The score wound up at 117-80.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Weber State and Lincoln are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Weber State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Lincoln struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Weber State's victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6. As for Lincoln, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.