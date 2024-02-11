Halftime Report

Weber State and the Hornets have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 30-22, Weber State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Weber State entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Sacramento State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-18, Weber State 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against the Wildcats since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. Sacramento State is staggering into the contest hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while the Wildcats will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 24.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Sacramento State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Bengals, falling 68-40. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Sacramento State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats earned a 84-72 win over the Vikings on Thursday.

The Hornets dropped their record down to 6-18 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.6 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 15-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Weber State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Sacramento State: they have a less-than-stellar 6-16 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Weber State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.