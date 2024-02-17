Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Baylor 18-6, West Virginia 8-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Baylor is 8-2 against the Mountaineers since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Despite being away, Baylor is looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Tuesday, the Bears didn't have too much trouble with the Sooners at home as they won 79-62.

Jayden Nunn was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jalen Bridges, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 81-65 fall against the Horned Frogs.

Despite their loss, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RaeQuan Battle, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Battle didn't help West Virginia's cause all that much against the Longhorns on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Quinn Slazinski was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Bears' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-6. As for the Mountaineers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Baylor just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots this season. Given Baylor's sizable advantage in that area, the Mountaineers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Baylor beat the Mountaineers 79-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baylor since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Baylor is a big 7.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.