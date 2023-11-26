Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-4, West Virginia 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Bellarmine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at WVU Coliseum. Bellarmine might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Knights made easy work of the Eagles and carried off a 77-56 victory.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored West Virginia last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Cavaliers by a score of 56-54. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jesse Edwards, who scored 17 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The losses dropped the Knights to 2-4 and the Eagles to 0-4.

Bellarmine is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bellarmine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

West Virginia is a big 9.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.