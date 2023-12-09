Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Drexel 5-4, West Virginia 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at WVU Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Drexel found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 81-70 to the Tigers. Drexel has struggled against Princeton recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Mountaineers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 80-63 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, West Virginia had strong showings from Jesse Edwards, who scored 20 points along with 9 rebounds, and Quinn Slazinski, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, West Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

West Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

