Jax. State Gamecocks @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Jax. State 1-1, West Virginia 1-1

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



Jax. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Jax. State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Utah Tech on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Trailblazers by a score of 81-79. Jax. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.6% worse than the opposition, a fact West Virginia found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 73-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 137.5 point over/under.

Despite their loss, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jesse Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinn Slazinski, who earned 15 points.

The Gamecocks' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Jax. State couldn't quite finish off West Virginia in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 and fell 74-72. Can Jax. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.