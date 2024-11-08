Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-0, West Virginia 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at WVU Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Massachusetts is headed out to face West Virginia after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Massachusetts simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat New Hamp. 103-74. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Minutemen's favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Massachusetts to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Curry, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists gave Curry a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Rahsool Diggins, who earned 26 points.

Massachusetts was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only racked up 17.

Meanwhile, West Virginia came into Monday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They claimed a resounding 87-59 victory over Robert Morris. With the Mountaineers ahead 46-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

West Virginia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Javon Small, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus five assists and two steals. KJ Tenner was another key player, earning ten points along with two steals.

Massachusetts is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-11 record against the spread.

Massachusetts was able to grind out a solid victory over West Virginia in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 87-79. Does Massachusetts have another victory up their sleeve, or will West Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

West Virginia is a big 9.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.