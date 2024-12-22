Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Mercyhurst 6-8, West Virginia 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for West Virginia. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Mercyhurst Lakers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

West Virginia's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They blew past Bethune-Cook. 84-61 last Saturday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 23 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Javon Small, who had 27 points along with six assists and six rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against NC Central two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Amani Hansberry, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst didn't have quite enough to beat Binghamton on Wednesday and fell 62-60. The Lakers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Mercyhurst struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

West Virginia pushed their record up to 8-2 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Mercyhurst, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: West Virginia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 27.5. Given West Virginia's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

West Virginia is a big 32.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.