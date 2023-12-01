Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: St. John's 4-2, West Virginia 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will head out on the road to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at WVU Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

St. John's was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Crusaders at home to the tune of 91-45. 91 seems to be a good number for St. John's as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

St. John's relied on the efforts of RJ Luis, who scored 14 points along with 3 steals, and Joel Soriano, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Ledlum, who scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Mountaineers beat the Knights 62-58 on Sunday.

West Virginia got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jesse Edwards out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. Edwards hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Quinn Slazinski, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Red Storm are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

St. John's came out on top in a nail-biter against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, sneaking past 70-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. John's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.