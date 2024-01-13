Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Texas 12-3, West Virginia 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas is 8-2 against West Virginia since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas, who comes in off a win.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. They pulled ahead with a 74-73 photo finish over the Bearcats.

Dylan Disu was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 33 points along with six rebounds and four steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 81-67 to the Wildcats.

RaeQuan Battle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points.

The Longhorns are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Texas against West Virginia in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-60 victory. With Texas ahead 51-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.