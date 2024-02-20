Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: UCF 13-11, West Virginia 8-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at WVU Coliseum. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for West Virginia and three for the Knights.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers came up short against the Bears and fell 94-81. West Virginia has not had much luck with the Bears recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

West Virginia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jesse Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds, and RaeQuan Battle who scored 25 points. Edwards didn't help West Virginia's cause all that much against the Horned Frogs on Monday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCF on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bearcats by a score of 76-74. That's two games in a row now that UCF has lost by exactly two points.

Despite their loss, UCF saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shemarri Allen, who scored 15 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. Darius Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists and four steals.

The Mountaineers have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-11.

West Virginia came up short against the Knights in their previous meeting back in January, falling 72-59. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

West Virginia and UCF both have 1 win in their last 2 games.