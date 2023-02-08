Who's Playing
Iowa State @ West Virginia
Current Records: Iowa State 16-6; West Virginia 14-9
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the #13 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mountaineers winning the first 79-63 at home and Iowa State taking the second 84-81.
West Virginia was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Oklahoma Sooners 93-61 at home. Guard Erik Stevenson was the offensive standout of the contest for West Virginia, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 34 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Iowa State didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas Jayhawks at home this past Saturday as they won 68-53. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to guard Tamin Lipsey, who had nine points and ten assists in addition to eight rebounds.
The Mountaineers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 84-81 to the Cyclones. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. West Virginia 81
- Feb 08, 2022 - West Virginia 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - West Virginia 70 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - West Virginia 77 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 70
- Jan 31, 2018 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 77
- Mar 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. West Virginia 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - West Virginia 87 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 22, 2016 - West Virginia 97 vs. Iowa State 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - West Virginia 81 vs. Iowa State 76