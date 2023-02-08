Who's Playing

Iowa State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Iowa State 16-6; West Virginia 14-9

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the #13 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mountaineers winning the first 79-63 at home and Iowa State taking the second 84-81.

West Virginia was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Oklahoma Sooners 93-61 at home. Guard Erik Stevenson was the offensive standout of the contest for West Virginia, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 34 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Iowa State didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas Jayhawks at home this past Saturday as they won 68-53. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to guard Tamin Lipsey, who had nine points and ten assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Mountaineers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 84-81 to the Cyclones. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.