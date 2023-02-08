Who's Playing

Iowa State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Iowa State 16-6; West Virginia 14-9

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Virginia winning the first 79-63 at home and the Cyclones taking the second 84-81.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa State and the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa State wrapped it up with a 68-53 victory at home. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to guard Tamin Lipsey, who had nine points and ten assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, West Virginia was completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Oklahoma Sooners 93-61 at home. The Mountaineers' guard Erik Stevenson looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.

The Cyclones are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Iowa State came out on top in a nail-biter against West Virginia when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 84-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.