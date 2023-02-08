Who's Playing
Iowa State @ West Virginia
Current Records: Iowa State 16-6; West Virginia 14-9
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Virginia winning the first 79-63 at home and the Cyclones taking the second 84-81.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Iowa State and the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa State wrapped it up with a 68-53 victory at home. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to guard Tamin Lipsey, who had nine points and ten assists in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, West Virginia was completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Oklahoma Sooners 93-61 at home. The Mountaineers' guard Erik Stevenson looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.
The Cyclones are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Iowa State came out on top in a nail-biter against West Virginia when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 84-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a 4-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. West Virginia 81
- Feb 08, 2022 - West Virginia 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - West Virginia 70 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - West Virginia 77 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 70
- Jan 31, 2018 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 77
- Mar 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. West Virginia 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - West Virginia 87 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 22, 2016 - West Virginia 97 vs. Iowa State 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - West Virginia 81 vs. Iowa State 76