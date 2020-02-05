How to watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Iowa State 9-12; West Virginia 17-4

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road tonight to face off against the #13 West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Iowa State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Iowa State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Texas Longhorns. Guard Rasir Bolton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, winning 66-57. It was another big night for West Virginia's forward Derek Culver, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Iowa State is now 9-12 while West Virginia sits at 17-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Iowa State comes into the game boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.4. West Virginia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.22

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against Iowa State.