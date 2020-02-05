How to watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa State @ West Virginia
Current Records: Iowa State 9-12; West Virginia 17-4
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road tonight to face off against the #13 West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Iowa State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Iowa State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Texas Longhorns. Guard Rasir Bolton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, winning 66-57. It was another big night for West Virginia's forward Derek Culver, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Iowa State is now 9-12 while West Virginia sits at 17-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Iowa State comes into the game boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.4. West Virginia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.22
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against Iowa State.
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 70
- Jan 31, 2018 - Iowa State 93 vs. West Virginia 77
- Mar 11, 2017 - Iowa State 80 vs. West Virginia 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - West Virginia 87 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 22, 2016 - West Virginia 97 vs. Iowa State 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - West Virginia 81 vs. Iowa State 76
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan St. falls again
Tom Izzo's Spartans, the preseason No. 1, are just 3-4 in their past seven games
-
Loyola-Chicago vs. ISU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State...
-
Villanova vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Villanova vs. Butler game 10,000...
-
Arkansas' Jones stars in loss to Auburn
Jones is carrying Arkansas, which put a scare into Auburn on Tuesday
-
Duke's Stanley throws down amazing jam
Stanley holds the Duke vertical jump record, and now you see how
-
Arkansas' Joe (knee) out indefinitely
Joe, Arkansas' second-leading scorer, is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed inflammation...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home