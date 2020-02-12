How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ West Virginia
Current Records: Kansas 20-3; West Virginia 18-5
What to Know
The #14 West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-9 against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. The game is expected to be a close one, with West Virginia going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
West Virginia came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, falling 69-59. Guard Jermaine Haley (15 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Kansas took down the TCU Horned Frogs 60-46 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Kansas' center Udoka Azubuike, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards along with five blocks.
West Virginia is now 18-5 while Kansas sits at 20-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them third in college basketball. The Jayhawks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jayhawks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won nine out of their last 12 games against West Virginia.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Kansas 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Mar 15, 2019 - Kansas 88 vs. West Virginia 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas 64
- Mar 10, 2018 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas 77 vs. West Virginia 69
- Jan 15, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. West Virginia 66
- Feb 13, 2017 - Kansas 84 vs. West Virginia 80
- Jan 24, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Kansas 69
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kansas 81 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. West Virginia 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - West Virginia 74 vs. Kansas 63
