How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Kansas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas 20-3; West Virginia 18-5

What to Know

The #14 West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-9 against the #3 Kansas Jayhawks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. The game is expected to be a close one, with West Virginia going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

West Virginia came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, falling 69-59. Guard Jermaine Haley (15 points) was the top scorer for West Virginia.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Kansas took down the TCU Horned Frogs 60-46 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Kansas' center Udoka Azubuike, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards along with five blocks.

West Virginia is now 18-5 while Kansas sits at 20-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them third in college basketball. The Jayhawks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jayhawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Kansas have won nine out of their last 12 games against West Virginia.