Who's Playing

Navy @ West Virginia

Current Records: Navy 5-3; West Virginia 6-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Mountaineers came up short against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, falling 84-74. Guard Joe Toussaint had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, falling 80-72. This was hardly the result Navy or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over VMI heading into this game.

This next contest looks promising for West Virginia, who are favored by a full 18 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Mountaineers at 6-2 and the Midshipmen at 5-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: West Virginia comes into the matchup boasting the 23rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.1. On the other end of the spectrum, Navy is 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Navy.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 18-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.