How to watch West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. Northern Iowa (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 4-0; Northern Iowa 6-0

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Northern Iowa will be hoping to continue their now five-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

The Panthers made easy work of the Cornell College Rams last week and carried off an 88-66 win.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, West Virginia took down the Boston University Terriers 69-44. No one put up better numbers for West Virginia than F Oscar Tshiebwe, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Northern Iowa isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. If their 4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Northern Iowa to 6-0 and West Virginia to 4-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.