How to watch West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. Northern Iowa (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 4-0; Northern Iowa 6-0
What to Know
The Northern Iowa Panthers will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Northern Iowa will be hoping to continue their now five-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
The Panthers made easy work of the Cornell College Rams last week and carried off an 88-66 win.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, West Virginia took down the Boston University Terriers 69-44. No one put up better numbers for West Virginia than F Oscar Tshiebwe, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.
Northern Iowa isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. If their 4-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Their wins bumped Northern Iowa to 6-0 and West Virginia to 4-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
