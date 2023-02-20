Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ West Virginia
Current Records: Oklahoma State 16-11; West Virginia 15-12
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Oklahoma State suffered a grim 100-75 defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Cowboys was guard Bryce Thompson (18 points).
Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-72 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of guard Kedrian Johnson, who had 20 points.
Oklahoma State is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 67-60 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cowboys since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a 5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
West Virginia and Oklahoma State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. West Virginia 60
- Feb 12, 2022 - Oklahoma State 81 vs. West Virginia 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - West Virginia 70 vs. Oklahoma State 60
- Mar 11, 2021 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. West Virginia 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 80
- Jan 04, 2021 - West Virginia 87 vs. Oklahoma State 84
- Feb 18, 2020 - West Virginia 65 vs. Oklahoma State 47
- Jan 06, 2020 - West Virginia 55 vs. Oklahoma State 41
- Mar 09, 2019 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 77
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Oklahoma State 88 vs. West Virginia 85
- Dec 29, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Oklahoma State 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Dec 30, 2016 - West Virginia 92 vs. Oklahoma State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - West Virginia 70 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 09, 2016 - West Virginia 77 vs. Oklahoma State 60