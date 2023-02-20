Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Oklahoma State 16-11; West Virginia 15-12

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Oklahoma State suffered a grim 100-75 defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday. The top scorer for the Cowboys was guard Bryce Thompson (18 points).

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 78-72 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of guard Kedrian Johnson, who had 20 points.

Oklahoma State is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 67-60 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cowboys since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

West Virginia and Oklahoma State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.