How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Oklahoma State 13-12; West Virginia 18-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Tuesday's contest. Oklahoma State and the #17 West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Mountaineers won 55-41, we could be in for a big score.

This past Saturday, Oklahoma State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 73-70. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: guard Jonathan Laurent (16), forward Kalib Boone (16), guard Isaac Likekele (14), and forward Cameron McGriff (10).

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 42 turnovers -- the Baylor Bears prevailed over West Virginia 70-59 this past Saturday. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of guard Taz Sherman, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points.

Oklahoma State's victory brought them up to 13-12 while West Virginia's loss pulled them down to 18-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 24th in college basketball. But West Virginia is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Mountaineers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.