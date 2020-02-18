How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ West Virginia
Current Records: Oklahoma State 13-12; West Virginia 18-7
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Tuesday's contest. Oklahoma State and the #17 West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Mountaineers won 55-41, we could be in for a big score.
This past Saturday, Oklahoma State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 73-70. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: guard Jonathan Laurent (16), forward Kalib Boone (16), guard Isaac Likekele (14), and forward Cameron McGriff (10).
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 42 turnovers -- the Baylor Bears prevailed over West Virginia 70-59 this past Saturday. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of guard Taz Sherman, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points.
Oklahoma State's victory brought them up to 13-12 while West Virginia's loss pulled them down to 18-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 24th in college basketball. But West Virginia is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Mountaineers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 06, 2020 - West Virginia 55 vs. Oklahoma State 41
- Mar 09, 2019 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 77
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma State 85 vs. West Virginia 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Oklahoma State 88 vs. West Virginia 85
- Dec 29, 2017 - West Virginia 85 vs. Oklahoma State 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Dec 30, 2016 - West Virginia 92 vs. Oklahoma State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - West Virginia 70 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 09, 2016 - West Virginia 77 vs. Oklahoma State 60
