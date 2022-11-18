Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ West Virginia

Current Records: Pennsylvania 1-3; West Virginia 3-0

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at WVU Coliseum.

UPenn didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Drexel Dragons on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win.

Meanwhile, West Virginia strolled past the Morehead State Eagles with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 75-57. The Mountaineers can attribute much of their success to forward Tre Mitchell, who had 21 points in addition to six boards.

Their wins bumped the Quakers to 1-3 and West Virginia to 3-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.