Who's Playing

No. 24 Purdue @ West Virginia

Current Records: Purdue 3-0; West Virginia 5-0

What to Know

The #24 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Purdue beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 75-70 last Tuesday. The Boilermakers can attribute much of their success to center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards along with three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for West Virginia at home against the Pennsylvania Quakers last week as the team secured a 92-58 victory. Four players on the Mountaineers scored in the double digits: guard Erik Stevenson (21), guard Kedrian Johnson (11), guard Joe Toussaint (11), and forward Tre Mitchell (11). Stevenson had some trouble finding his footing against the Morehead State Eagles last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Erik Stevenson's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Boilermakers are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Purdue against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Purdue is now a perfect 3-0 while the Mountaineers sit at 5-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.10%, which places them 13th in college basketball. But West Virginia comes into the game boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.90%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon

Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.