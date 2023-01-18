Who's Playing

TCU @ West Virginia

Current Records: TCU 14-3; West Virginia 10-7

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the #14 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.

The Mountaineers were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU strolled past the Kansas State Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 82-68. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: forward Emanuel Miller (23), center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (17), guard Mike Miles Jr. (13), and guard Damion Baugh (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Mountaineers, who are 8-9 against the spread.

TCU's win lifted them to 14-3 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 10-7. In TCU's win, Emanuel Miller had 23 points along with eight boards and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 17 points in addition to six boards. We'll see if West Virginia have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against TCU.