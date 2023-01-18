Who's Playing
TCU @ West Virginia
Current Records: TCU 14-3; West Virginia 10-7
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the #14 TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.
The Mountaineers were just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 77-76 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, TCU strolled past the Kansas State Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 82-68. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: forward Emanuel Miller (23), center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (17), guard Mike Miles Jr. (13), and guard Damion Baugh (11).
Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Mountaineers, who are 8-9 against the spread.
TCU's win lifted them to 14-3 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 10-7. In TCU's win, Emanuel Miller had 23 points along with eight boards and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 17 points in addition to six boards. We'll see if West Virginia have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against TCU.
- Mar 05, 2022 - West Virginia 70 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 21, 2022 - TCU 77 vs. West Virginia 67
- Mar 04, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. TCU 67
- Feb 23, 2021 - West Virginia 74 vs. TCU 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - TCU 67 vs. West Virginia 60
- Jan 14, 2020 - West Virginia 81 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 26, 2019 - West Virginia 104 vs. TCU 96
- Jan 15, 2019 - TCU 98 vs. West Virginia 67
- Feb 12, 2018 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 22, 2018 - TCU 82 vs. West Virginia 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. TCU 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - West Virginia 86 vs. TCU 66
- Feb 13, 2016 - West Virginia 73 vs. TCU 42
- Jan 04, 2016 - West Virginia 95 vs. TCU 87