TCU @ West Virginia

Current Records: TCU 19-10; West Virginia 14-16

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the TCU Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The matchup between the Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with West Virginia falling 72-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of guard Malik Curry, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, TCU was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-68 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Guard Mike Miles wasn't much of a difference maker for TCU; Miles played for 29 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The losses put West Virginia at 14-16 and the Horned Frogs at 19-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.3 on average. Less enviably, TCU is 39th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won ten out of their last 14 games against TCU.

Feb 21, 2022 - TCU 77 vs. West Virginia 67

Mar 04, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. TCU 67

Feb 23, 2021 - West Virginia 74 vs. TCU 66

Feb 22, 2020 - TCU 67 vs. West Virginia 60

Jan 14, 2020 - West Virginia 81 vs. TCU 49

Feb 26, 2019 - West Virginia 104 vs. TCU 96

Jan 15, 2019 - TCU 98 vs. West Virginia 67

Feb 12, 2018 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 66

Jan 22, 2018 - TCU 82 vs. West Virginia 73

Feb 25, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. TCU 60

Jan 07, 2017 - West Virginia 82 vs. TCU 70

Mar 10, 2016 - West Virginia 86 vs. TCU 66

Feb 13, 2016 - West Virginia 73 vs. TCU 42

Jan 04, 2016 - West Virginia 95 vs. TCU 87

Injury Report for West Virginia

Injury Report for TCU

Maxwell Evans: Out (Undisclosed)

Shahada Wells: Out (Knee)

