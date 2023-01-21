Who's Playing
Texas @ West Virginia
Current Records: Texas 15-3; West Virginia 11-7
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers lost both of their matches to the #7 Texas Longhorns last season on scores of 59-74 and 81-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. West Virginia and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a win while Texas will be stumbling in from a loss.
West Virginia beat the TCU Horned Frogs 74-65 on Wednesday. West Virginia's guard Kedrian Johnson looked sharp as he had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Texas received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 78-67 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Tyrese Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Longhorns; Hunter finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Texas' defeat took them down to 15-3 while West Virginia's victory pulled them up to 11-7. A win for Texas would reverse both their bad luck and West Virginia's good luck. We'll see if Texas manages to pull off that tough task or if the Mountaineers keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas 82 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 01, 2022 - Texas 74 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 20, 2021 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas 82
- Jan 09, 2021 - Texas 72 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 24, 2020 - Texas 67 vs. West Virginia 57
- Jan 20, 2020 - West Virginia 97 vs. Texas 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas 61 vs. West Virginia 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas 87 vs. West Virginia 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - West Virginia 86 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 09, 2017 - West Virginia 63 vs. Texas 53
- Feb 20, 2017 - West Virginia 77 vs. Texas 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Virginia 74 vs. Texas 72
- Feb 16, 2016 - Texas 85 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 20, 2016 - Texas 56 vs. West Virginia 49