Who's Playing

Texas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Texas 15-3; West Virginia 11-7

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost both of their matches to the #7 Texas Longhorns last season on scores of 59-74 and 81-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. West Virginia and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a win while Texas will be stumbling in from a loss.

West Virginia beat the TCU Horned Frogs 74-65 on Wednesday. West Virginia's guard Kedrian Johnson looked sharp as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Texas received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 78-67 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Tyrese Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Longhorns; Hunter finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Texas' defeat took them down to 15-3 while West Virginia's victory pulled them up to 11-7. A win for Texas would reverse both their bad luck and West Virginia's good luck. We'll see if Texas manages to pull off that tough task or if the Mountaineers keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.