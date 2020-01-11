How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ West Virginia
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-4; West Virginia 12-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #17 West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. They will take on the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Neither the Mountaineers nor Texas Tech could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Mountaineers took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys 55-41 on Monday. The top scorers for West Virginia were F Oscar Tshiebwe (12 points) and G Miles McBride (10 points).
Meanwhile, Texas Tech entered their contest against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 57-52 to Baylor. One thing holding the Red Raiders back was the mediocre play of G Davide Moretti, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Red Raiders when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win. West Virginia's victory shoved Texas Tech out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.99
Odds
The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won six out of their last ten games against Texas Tech.
- Mar 14, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. West Virginia 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 62 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 09, 2018 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 26, 2018 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 72 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - West Virginia 83 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 03, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - West Virginia 90 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Texas Tech 76
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Top 25 And 1: Oregon edges Arizona in OT
Dana Altman's Ducks now have five Quadrant 1 victories
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic