How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ West Virginia

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-4; West Virginia 12-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #17 West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. They will take on the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Neither the Mountaineers nor Texas Tech could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Mountaineers took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys 55-41 on Monday. The top scorers for West Virginia were F Oscar Tshiebwe (12 points) and G Miles McBride (10 points).

Meanwhile, Texas Tech entered their contest against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Texas Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 57-52 to Baylor. One thing holding the Red Raiders back was the mediocre play of G Davide Moretti, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Red Raiders when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win. West Virginia's victory shoved Texas Tech out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.99

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last ten games against Texas Tech.