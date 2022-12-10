Who's Playing

UAB @ West Virginia

Current Records: UAB 7-1; West Virginia 7-2

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the UAB Blazers will be on the road. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UAB was able to grind out a solid victory over the South Alabama Jaguars on Sunday, winning 76-68.

Meanwhile, the Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday West Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. The Mountaineers took their game against Navy by a conclusive 85-64 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 18 points in West Virginia's favor. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 19 points along with six boards, and guard Joe Toussaint, who had 12 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

The wins brought UAB up to 7-1 and West Virginia to 7-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blazers come into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in college basketball at 90.1. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 49.60% field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.