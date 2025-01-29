Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Chattanooga 13-8, Western Carolina 6-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Chattanooga and Western Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Chattanooga can't be too worried about heading out to take on Western Carolina: they just beat ETSU at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Chattanooga came out on top against ETSU by a score of 71-63 on Saturday.

Even though they won, Chattanooga struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as ETSU pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Western Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past The Citadel 80-78. The win was some much needed relief for the Catamounts as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Chattanooga's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-8. As for Western Carolina, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Chattanooga just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Western Carolina, though, as they've only made 38.9% of their field goals this season. Given Chattanooga's sizable advantage in that area, Western Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

Chattanooga might still be hurting after the devastating 82-63 loss they got from Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Can Chattanooga avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina and Chattanooga both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.