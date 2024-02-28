Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Furman 16-13, Western Carolina 20-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Furman is 9-1 against the Catamounts since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, the Paladins didn't have too much trouble with the Terriers at home as they won 82-67.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Keydets 84-51 on the road. With Western Carolina ahead 44-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Paladins' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-13. As for the Catamounts, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Furman came out on top in a nail-biter against the Catamounts in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 65-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Furman since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.