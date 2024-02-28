Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Furman 16-13, Western Carolina 20-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Furman is 9-1 against the Catamounts since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Paladins didn't have too much trouble with the Terriers at home as they won 82-67.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Keydets 84-51 on the road. With Western Carolina ahead 44-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Paladins' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-13. As for the Catamounts, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Western Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.