Who's Playing
Furman Paladins @ Western Carolina Catamounts
Current Records: Furman 16-13, Western Carolina 20-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
Furman is 9-1 against the Catamounts since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Last Saturday, the Paladins didn't have too much trouble with the Terriers at home as they won 82-67.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Keydets 84-51 on the road. With Western Carolina ahead 44-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.
The Paladins' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-13. As for the Catamounts, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-9.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Furman is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Odds
Western Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 148 points.
Series History
Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Furman 65 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Mar 05, 2023 - Furman 83 vs. Western Carolina 80
- Feb 11, 2023 - Furman 93 vs. Western Carolina 59
- Dec 31, 2022 - Western Carolina 79 vs. Furman 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Furman 103 vs. Western Carolina 85
- Jan 19, 2022 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 50
- Feb 13, 2021 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Furman 75 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Furman 82 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Jan 15, 2020 - Furman 83 vs. Western Carolina 79