King Tornado @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: King 0-1, Western Carolina 10-2

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

The Western Carolina Catamounts will finish 2023 at home by hosting the King Tornado at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Western Carolina proved on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Bearcats at home to the tune of 85-47. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-23.

Meanwhile, King had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The matchup between the Tornado and the Buccaneers back in November wasn't a total blowout, but with the Tornado falling 73-56 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Tornado, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like King struggles in that department as they've been averaging 53 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.