Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Mercer 11-13, Western Carolina 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercer has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Mercer has not done well against the Paladins recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bears walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Paladins. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday, taking the game 71-64.

The Bears have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-13 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to 17-7.

Mercer came up short against the Catamounts when the teams last played back in January, falling 64-52. Can Mercer avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.