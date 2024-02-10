Who's Playing
Mercer Bears @ Western Carolina Catamounts
Current Records: Mercer 11-13, Western Carolina 17-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Mercer has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Mercer has not done well against the Paladins recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bears walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Paladins. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.
Meanwhile, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday, taking the game 71-64.
The Bears have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-13 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to 17-7.
Mercer came up short against the Catamounts when the teams last played back in January, falling 64-52. Can Mercer avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Western Carolina 64 vs. Mercer 52
- Feb 18, 2023 - Western Carolina 71 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 07, 2023 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Mercer 45
- Mar 04, 2022 - Mercer 81 vs. Western Carolina 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Western Carolina 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Mercer 72 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 27, 2021 - Western Carolina 85 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Mercer 78 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Mar 07, 2020 - Western Carolina 70 vs. Mercer 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Western Carolina 79