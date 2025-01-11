Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Mercer 9-7, Western Carolina 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Mercer Bears and the Western Carolina Catamounts are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.9 points per game this season.

Mercer will head out to face Western Carolina after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Mercer fell just short of ETSU by a score of 70-68. The Bears' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 77-69 to Wofford. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Mercer's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-7. As for Western Carolina, they have fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 4-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mercer has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mercer was dealt a punishing 79-46 defeat at the hands of Western Carolina in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Mercer avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.