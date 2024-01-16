Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Samford 15-2, Western Carolina 15-2

What to Know

Samford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Samford Bulldogs and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Samford scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Keydets, posting a 134-96 victory at home. Samford might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won seven matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Samford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Achor Achor led the charge by scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds. Achor hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Dallas Graziani, who scored 12 points along with six steals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina waltzed into their game Saturday with eight straight wins but they left with nine. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 64-52.

The Bulldogs' victory was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.58 points. As for the Catamounts, their victory bumped their record up to 15-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Samford and Western Carolina are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.5 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Samford was able to grind out a solid victory over Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 85-77. Does Samford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Samford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.