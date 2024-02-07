Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: The Citadel 9-14, Western Carolina 16-7

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

What to Know

Western Carolina and the Bulldogs are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Western Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Terriers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 88-86. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (85), Western Carolina still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 62-60. The Citadel has struggled against the Buccaneers recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Catamounts have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they dropped their record down to 9-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-71. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina and The Citadel both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.