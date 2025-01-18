Halftime Report

UNCG has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Western Carolina.

If UNCG keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-7 in no time. On the other hand, Western Carolina will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: UNCG 11-7, Western Carolina 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UNCG is 9-1 against Western Carolina since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Despite being away, the Spartans are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, UNCG earned a 70-57 win over The Citadel.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Western Carolina faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 66-50 to VMI.

UNCG's victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-7. As for Western Carolina, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UNCG has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Western Carolina, though, as they've only drained 29.1% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, Western Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 71-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNCG is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.