Halftime Report
UNCG has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Western Carolina.
If UNCG keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-7 in no time. On the other hand, Western Carolina will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
UNCG Spartans @ Western Carolina Catamounts
Current Records: UNCG 11-7, Western Carolina 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
UNCG is 9-1 against Western Carolina since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Despite being away, the Spartans are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Last Wednesday, UNCG earned a 70-57 win over The Citadel.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Western Carolina faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 66-50 to VMI.
UNCG's victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-7. As for Western Carolina, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UNCG has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Western Carolina, though, as they've only drained 29.1% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, Western Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.
UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 71-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
UNCG is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 21, 2024 - UNCG 71 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Jan 24, 2024 - UNCG 85 vs. Western Carolina 82
- Feb 22, 2023 - UNCG 71 vs. Western Carolina 52
- Dec 29, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 47
- Feb 23, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 07, 2022 - UNCG 68 vs. Western Carolina 49
- Feb 24, 2021 - Western Carolina 81 vs. UNCG 80
- Feb 22, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - UNCG 82 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 58