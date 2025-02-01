Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: VMI 10-12, Western Carolina 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and the Western Carolina Catamounts are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

VMI can't be too worried about heading out to take on Western Carolina: they just beat Wofford at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. VMI came out on top against Wofford by a score of 74-67 on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VMI to victory, but perhaps none more so than TJ Johnson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Johnson a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (62.5%). Another player making a difference was Rickey Bradley Jr., who scored 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina suffered a bruising 84-60 defeat at the hands of Chattanooga on Wednesday. The Catamounts were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-25.

Marcus Kell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 15 points in addition to two blocks. His performance made up for a slower contest against UNCG two weeks ago.

Western Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Chattanooga racked up 19.

VMI is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-12 record this season. As for Western Carolina, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-14 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: VMI has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI strolled past Western Carolina when the teams last played two weeks ago by a score of 66-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for VMI since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VMI.