Who's Playing
Furman @ Western Carolina
Current Records: Furman 10-4; Western Carolina 7-7
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a contest against the Furman Paladins since Feb. 27 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Western Carolina will play host again and welcome Furman to Ramsey Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Paladins should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Catamounts will be looking to get back in the win column.
Western Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 72-47 punch to the gut against the UNCG Spartans on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. Furman ended the year with a bang, routing the Keydets 85-62. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Furman.
Western Carolina's loss took them down to 7-7 while Furman's win pulled them up to 10-4. A win for the Catamounts would reverse both their bad luck and Furman's good luck. We'll see if Western Carolina manages to pull off that tough task or if the Paladins keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Furman 103 vs. Western Carolina 85
- Jan 19, 2022 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 50
- Feb 13, 2021 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Furman 75 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Furman 82 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Jan 15, 2020 - Furman 83 vs. Western Carolina 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Western Carolina 45
- Dec 01, 2018 - Furman 90 vs. Western Carolina 88
- Mar 03, 2018 - Furman 97 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Feb 23, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Jan 27, 2018 - Furman 100 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Furman 74 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Furman 85 vs. Western Carolina 37
- Feb 27, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Furman 62
- Jan 28, 2016 - Furman 62 vs. Western Carolina 60