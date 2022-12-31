Who's Playing

Furman @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Furman 10-4; Western Carolina 7-7

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a contest against the Furman Paladins since Feb. 27 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Western Carolina will play host again and welcome Furman to Ramsey Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Paladins should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Catamounts will be looking to get back in the win column.

Western Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 72-47 punch to the gut against the UNCG Spartans on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. Furman ended the year with a bang, routing the Keydets 85-62. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Furman.

Western Carolina's loss took them down to 7-7 while Furman's win pulled them up to 10-4. A win for the Catamounts would reverse both their bad luck and Furman's good luck. We'll see if Western Carolina manages to pull off that tough task or if the Paladins keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Series History

Furman have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.