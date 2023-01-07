Who's Playing

Mercer @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Mercer 7-9; Western Carolina 9-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Mercer Bears will be on the road. Mercer and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Western Carolina winning the first 69-65 at home and the Bears taking the second 81-53.

Mercer was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 53-52 to the Wofford Terriers. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Mercer had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina had enough points to win and then some against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday, taking their game 71-60.

Mercer took their contest against the Catamounts when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 81-53 score. The Bears' win shoved Western Carolina out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won nine out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.