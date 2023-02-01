Who's Playing
Samford @ Western Carolina
Current Records: Samford 14-9; Western Carolina 12-11
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a contest against the Samford Bulldogs since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Western Carolina and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Western Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 victory. Western Carolina got double-digit scores from four players: guard Vonterius Woolbright (19), forward Tyzhaun Claude (18), guard DJ Campbell (14), and guard Tre Jackson (10).
Meanwhile, Samford came up short against the Wofford Terriers this past Saturday, falling 85-77. A silver lining for Samford was the play of guard Ques Glover, who had 20 points.
Samford's loss took them down to 14-9 while Western Carolina's win pulled them up to 12-11. In Western Carolina's victory, Tyzhaun Claude posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds and Vonterius Woolbright dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards. We'll see if the Bulldogs have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Samford have won nine out of their last 14 games against Western Carolina.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Samford 74 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Samford 74 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Samford 85 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Samford 82 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Feb 26, 2020 - Western Carolina 109 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 05, 2020 - Western Carolina 78 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Samford 92 vs. Western Carolina 81
- Jan 05, 2019 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Samford 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Western Carolina 88 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 06, 2018 - Samford 85 vs. Western Carolina 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Samford 82 vs. Western Carolina 63
- Jan 02, 2017 - Samford 70 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Western Carolina 76 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Samford 84 vs. Western Carolina 68