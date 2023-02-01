Who's Playing

Samford @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Samford 14-9; Western Carolina 12-11

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a contest against the Samford Bulldogs since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Western Carolina and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Western Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 victory. Western Carolina got double-digit scores from four players: guard Vonterius Woolbright (19), forward Tyzhaun Claude (18), guard DJ Campbell (14), and guard Tre Jackson (10).

Meanwhile, Samford came up short against the Wofford Terriers this past Saturday, falling 85-77. A silver lining for Samford was the play of guard Ques Glover, who had 20 points.

Samford's loss took them down to 14-9 while Western Carolina's win pulled them up to 12-11. In Western Carolina's victory, Tyzhaun Claude posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds and Vonterius Woolbright dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards. We'll see if the Bulldogs have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Samford have won nine out of their last 14 games against Western Carolina.