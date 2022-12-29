Who's Playing
UNCG @ Western Carolina
Current Records: UNCG 6-7; Western Carolina 7-6
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans are 12-2 against the Western Carolina Catamounts since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Spartans and Western Carolina will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. UNCG won both of their matches against the Catamounts last season (68-49 and 73-64) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It looks like UNCG must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels by a score of 68-64.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Western Carolina at home against the Toccoa Falls Eagles last Tuesday as the team secured a 117-50 victory.
UNCG is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.
The Spartans are now 6-7 while the Catamounts sit at a mirror-image 7-6. Western Carolina is 5-1 after wins this year, and UNCG is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UNCG have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 23, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 07, 2022 - UNCG 68 vs. Western Carolina 49
- Feb 24, 2021 - Western Carolina 81 vs. UNCG 80
- Feb 22, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - UNCG 82 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UNCG 79 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Jan 17, 2019 - UNCG 69 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNCG 65 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - UNCG 66 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Feb 04, 2016 - UNCG 75 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Jan 11, 2016 - Western Carolina 83 vs. UNCG 77