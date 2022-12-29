Who's Playing

UNCG @ Western Carolina

Current Records: UNCG 6-7; Western Carolina 7-6

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans are 12-2 against the Western Carolina Catamounts since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Spartans and Western Carolina will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. UNCG won both of their matches against the Catamounts last season (68-49 and 73-64) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like UNCG must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels by a score of 68-64.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Western Carolina at home against the Toccoa Falls Eagles last Tuesday as the team secured a 117-50 victory.

UNCG is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

The Spartans are now 6-7 while the Catamounts sit at a mirror-image 7-6. Western Carolina is 5-1 after wins this year, and UNCG is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNCG have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Western Carolina.