Who's Playing

VMI @ Western Carolina

Current Records: VMI 7-23; Western Carolina 16-14

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the VMI Keydets will be on the road. VMI and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Ramsey Center. The Keydets will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

VMI came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday, sneaking past 87-83.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 71-52 to the UNCG Spartans.

VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with VMI, who are 13-14 against the spread.

The Keydets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 71-65 to the Catamounts. Can VMI avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 11-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Carolina have won nine out of their last 16 games against VMI.