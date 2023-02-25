Who's Playing
VMI @ Western Carolina
Current Records: VMI 7-23; Western Carolina 16-14
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the VMI Keydets will be on the road. VMI and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Ramsey Center. The Keydets will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.
VMI came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday, sneaking past 87-83.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 71-52 to the UNCG Spartans.
VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with VMI, who are 13-14 against the spread.
The Keydets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 71-65 to the Catamounts. Can VMI avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Catamounts are a big 11-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Western Carolina have won nine out of their last 16 games against VMI.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Western Carolina 71 vs. VMI 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Western Carolina 82 vs. VMI 73
- Feb 04, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 10, 2021 - Western Carolina 74 vs. VMI 72
- Jan 27, 2021 - VMI 87 vs. Western Carolina 61
- Feb 19, 2020 - VMI 74 vs. Western Carolina 71
- Jan 08, 2020 - Western Carolina 97 vs. VMI 85
- Mar 08, 2019 - VMI 96 vs. Western Carolina 83
- Feb 23, 2019 - VMI 83 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Jan 19, 2019 - VMI 91 vs. Western Carolina 83
- Feb 08, 2018 - Western Carolina 72 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 15, 2018 - Western Carolina 65 vs. VMI 58
- Feb 27, 2017 - Western Carolina 81 vs. VMI 68
- Jan 12, 2017 - VMI 79 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Western Carolina 69 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 09, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. VMI 52