Who's Playing

VMI @ Western Carolina

Current Records: VMI 7-23; Western Carolina 16-14

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the VMI Keydets will be on the road. The Keydets and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. VMI will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday VMI sidestepped the Wofford Terriers for an 87-83 victory.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina lost to the UNCG Spartans on the road by a decisive 71-52 margin.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, VMI was in the race but had to settle for second with a 71-65 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina have won nine out of their last 16 games against VMI.