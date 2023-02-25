Who's Playing
VMI @ Western Carolina
Current Records: VMI 7-23; Western Carolina 16-14
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the VMI Keydets will be on the road. The Keydets and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. VMI will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday VMI sidestepped the Wofford Terriers for an 87-83 victory.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina lost to the UNCG Spartans on the road by a decisive 71-52 margin.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, VMI was in the race but had to settle for second with a 71-65 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
