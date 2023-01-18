Who's Playing

Wofford @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Wofford 11-8; Western Carolina 10-9

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a contest against the Wofford Terriers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Western Carolina and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Terriers will be strutting in after a win while the Catamounts will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Western Carolina lost a heartbreaker to the The Citadel Bulldogs when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Western Carolina fell just short of The Citadel by a score of 65-61. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Western Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Wofford had enough points to win and then some against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, taking their matchup 86-67.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Western Carolina lost to Wofford on the road by a decisive 69-57 margin. Maybe Western Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford have won ten out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.