Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: FGCU 5-8, Western Georgia 2-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia

The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FGCU is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Western Georgia Wolves will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Coliseum. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, FGCU strolled past Richmond with points to spare, taking the game 75-57. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Eagles.

FGCU can attribute much of their success to Rahmir Barno, who scored 14 points along with eight assists and five rebounds, and Jevin Muniz, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Those eight assists gave Barno a new career-high.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Western Georgia). They blew past Brewton-Parker, posting a 107-61 victory. The Wolves were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Western Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

FGCU's win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for Western Georgia, their victory bumped their record up to 2-11.